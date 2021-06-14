Bennett is a 49-year-old Israeli politician who was born and raised in Haifa a city in Israel. His parents immigrated from the United States. He has has served in the special forces unit of the Israeli Defence Forces.

Tel Aviv (Israel) | Jagran News Desk: Naftali Bennett is the new Prime Minister of Israel who took oath on Sunday ousting Benjamin Netanyahu who served as the 9th Prime Minister of the country from 2009 to 2021.

Breaking Netanyahu’s 12-year-old grip from power, Bennett has become the 13th and current prime minister of Israel. The former prime minister, Netanyahu is on trial for breach of trust, accepting bribes, and fraud.

Bennett is known as a hard-right religious nationalist who heads the New Right party since 2018 and previously was associated with The Jewish Home party between 2012- 2018. “I’m more rightwing than Bibi (Netanyahu), but I don’t use hate or polarisation as a tool to promote myself politically,” Bennett told The Times of Israel.

Who is Naftali Bennett?

Bennett is a 49-year-old Israeli politician who was born and raised in Haifa a city in Israel. His parents immigrated from the United States. Bennett has served in the special forces unit of the Israeli Defence Forces. He has also been a software entrepreneur and co-founded a US company called Cyota. Bennett has also worked as a senior aid in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government but later left when their relationship got strained.

On June 2, 2021, after being active for 15 years in politics, Bennett agreed to a rotation government with Yasir Lapid, a former journalist currently serving as an alternate prime minister of Israel. Lapid would resume the role of prime minister from 2023 until 2025 according to the agreement.

Also Read -- Explained: Naftali Bennett becomes Israel's 13th Prime Minister. What does it mean for India?

Bennett and Lapid’s coalition consists of 8 parties representing both right and left secular as well as religious interest groups. They united to pull down Netanyahu from the post of prime minister.

What is the political ideology of Bennett?

Bennett is known for strongly advocating the building of a Jewish nation-state in Israel. He insists on Jewish historical and religious claims on the deputed territory of West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Golan Heights that were occupied by Israel during the 1967 war. Bennett also advocates the rights of Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha