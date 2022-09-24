Who Is Mohammed Hijab? The UK Youtuber Reportedly Being Probed For Instigating Violence Against Hindus In Leicester

A well-known UK YouTuber named Mohammed Hijab has emerged as the chief instigator in violent incidents in the UK city of Leicester that saw targeted attacks on Hindu community members, Global Order reported.

The cycle of violence began last month, when India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 match. According to a police statement, a fight broke out between groups of young men in Leicestershire on August 28. Leicestershire Police said 47 arrests had been made so far.

Various videos and reports about organised gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in Leicester City have been circulating on social media. In several videos, Mohammed Hijab can be seen leading a "patrol" in Leicester, according to Global Order.

Mohammed Hijab, a British-Egyptian with a sizable following on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter, describes himself as a political philosopher and philosopher of religion.

"When the clashes broke out at Leister, he was often seen with a megaphone on the streets and instigating young Muslim men with disparaging, and often abusive, comments about Hindus," the Global Order report said.

The High Commission issued a statement saying that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and the vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. "We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his British counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday and expressed India's concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the United Kingdom.

"Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," Jaishankar tweeted.

(With Input From Agencies)