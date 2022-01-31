Washington | Jagran World Desk: In an unprecedented humiliation for Pakistan, US Congressman Scott Perry urged President Joe Biden to reject the diplomatic credentials of Masood Khan, the next ambassador of Pakistan in Washington. The development came after the US State Department has already ‘placed a pause’ on approving Masood Khan as next ambassador from Pakistan.

“While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on a approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States,” Scott Perry said.

In a tough-worded letter addressed to President Joe Biden, US Congressman Scott Perry identified Masood Khan as a ‘bona fide terrorist sympathizer’ and an “unscrupulous individual” who is working to undermine US interests as well as ‘the security of our (USA’s) Indian allies’.

“Masood Khan has praised both terrorists and foreign terrorist organisations – including Hizbul Mujahideen in stark and unsettling terms,” the letter said.

“A litany of examples accompanies Mr. Khan's perverse attachment to Islamic terrorism, which makes it exceedingly obvious that Pakistan has embraced its identity as a super terrorist state,” it added.

In November 2021, the Pakistan Embassy in Washington received Khan’s nomination papers, replacing the current ambassador, Asad Majeed Khan, who has been serving in the position since January 2019.

Khan’s predecessor nears the end of his three-year term and is expected to return to Islamabad by mid-2022.

Who is Masood Khan?

A native of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 70-year-old Masood Khan was born in Rawalakot not far from Line of Control at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. He holds a Master’s degree in English. Masood Khan is a retired diplomat who served as Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva and New York as well as its ambassador to China.

Pakistan had also appointed Masood Khan as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’s namesake president for the period between August 2016 to August 2021.

He also served as Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think tank based in Islamabad that is funded by Pakistan’s foreign ministry. He also worked as a TV news anchor during the early stages of his career.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma