Who Is Aruna Miller, The Hyderabad-Origin Woman Elected As Maryland LG

AN INDIAN-American Aruna Miller on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first immigrant to win the race of Lieutenant Governor in the state of Maryland. The 58-year-old a former delegate to the Maryland House was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore -- the Democratic Governor-elect.

As many as five prominent Indian-American politicians were in the race for its midterm polls. Apart from Miller, the other four incumbents were Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal. They all are from the Democratic.

Miller and the candidate for Governor Wes Moore won 59.3 per cent of the votes in Tuesday's election. They make history in the state, Miller as the first Indian-American or Asian American Lieutenant Governor, and Moore as the state's first African-American Governor.

Who Is Aruna Miller

The 58-year-old Miller was born in Hyderabad before migrating to the US along with her parents at the age of 7.

She graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering in 1989. She worked at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County for 25 years.

Miller is married to Dave Miller, with whom she has three daughters. She currently resides in Montgomery County.

She represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018. She ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland's 6th Congressional District and secured the second spot among eight candidates.

Miller has also served as an executive director of India Impact, an organisation that mobilises voters and candidates for offices and supports Asian American candidates.

“Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I've never stopped being excited for the promise of America. I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we Leave No One Behind,” she said in a tweet.