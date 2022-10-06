Who Is Annie Ernaux, The Winner Of Nobel Prize In Literature? Know About Her Work

THE NOBEL Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux,known for her novels based on personal experience of class and gender.

She was honoured "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory."

Ernaux, 82, began writing autobiographical novels but soon switched to writing memoirs.

She has written over 20 novels, the majority of which are relatively short accounts of the events in her life and the lives of others around her. Uncompromising depictions of sexual encounters, abortions, illness, and her parents' deaths are shown.

Ernaux's writing was frequently uncompromising and written in straightforward, scraped-clean English, according to Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for literature.

After the announcement in Stockholm, Sweden, he told reporters that she had accomplished something respectable and lasting.

Ernaux calls her writing style "flat writing" (ecriture plate), a view of the events she is recounting that is very objective and uninformed by florid description or strong emotions.

La Place (A Man's Place), the novel that made her famous, describes her relationship with her father as follows: No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. I naturally write in this manner.

Last year's prize went to the Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.

Svante Paabo, a Swedish scientist, was given the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday, kicking off a week of award announcements, for discovering Neanderthal DNA's hidden information that was crucial for understanding our immune system.

Tuesday's physics prize was shared by three experts. A phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, which may be utilised for specialised computing and to encrypt information, was demonstrated by the Frenchman Alain Aspect, the American John F. Clauser, and the Austrian Anton Zeilinger.

The American scientists Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, as well as the Danish scientist Morten Meldal, shared the chemistry Nobel Prize on Wednesday for creating a method of snapping molecules together that can be used to explore cells, map DNA, and create more precise drug designs for conditions like cancer.

The economics prize will be awarded on Monday, while the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

The rewards will be awarded on December 10 and come with a monetary prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (almost $900,000). The funds come from a donation made in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish inventor who founded the award.