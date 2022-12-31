Who Is Alok Sharma, Indian-Origin Man Who Received Knighthood From UK's King Charles III

Alok Sharma has been knighted by UK's King Charles III for his major contribution to combating climate change. (Image Credit: ANI.)

INDIA-origin Alok Sharma, who is a former UK Minister, has been knighted by UK's King Charles III for his major contribution to combating climate change through his leadership at the COP26 summit. This is the first New Year Honours list released by King Charles in London.

55-year-old Alok Sharma who was born in Agra and served as a Cabinet-level minister until October is among the over 30 Indian-origin campaigners, economists, academics, physicians, and philanthropists who have been recognised on the "Overseas List", an annual list released in the name of the British monarch, for their "incredible public service" both in the UK and abroad.

"Alok Sharma receives a Knighthood for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree on a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future," a statement by Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

Few Things To Know About Alok Sharma

- Alok Sharma moved to the UK with his parents at the age of 5. Five decades later, the monarch of the UK conferred him with the title "Sir". King Charles III knighted Sharma as part of the New Year honours list, which included as many as 30 people of the Indian-origin.

- Sharma is a CA by his education who received training at Deloitte Haskins & Sells in Manchester, UK. He was knighted for his role in the fight against climate change by leading the COP26 summit.

- Alok Sharma’s father was a prominent politician in Reading who later rose to the position of chairman of the Berkshire area of Conservatives and worked to establish the Conservative Friends of India organisation.

- The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) was hosted by Scotland from October 31 to November 13 of the previous year. Alok Sharma was the president of the conference for 2021-2022, the first summit since the Paris Agreement of COP21 that expected countries to make increased commitments towards mitigating climate change.

- Alok Sharma is married to a Swedish national and father of two daughters. In 2019, he took an oath in the House of Commons based on Bhagavad Gita, a holy book for Hindus.

- He has been MP for the Conservative Party since 2010 from Reading West. He has also served in government under former prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

- Sharma has been a vocal advocate on several issues, such as increased prison sentences for drivers whose reckless behaviour results in deaths, fewer first-class carriages on trains to relieve crowding in standard class, free public schools, and airport expansion.