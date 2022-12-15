WHO Hopes COVID-19, Mpox Health Emergencies Can Be Declared Over In 2023

AMID China grapples with the rising cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it hoped that coronavirus would no longer be a health emergency in 2023. It also urged China to share information that could help determine how the pandemic began, AFP reported.

As the third anniversary of the first outbreak approaches, the WHO said that the virus was here to stay but must be managed with other respiratory infections. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the weekly Covid death toll was now around a fifth of what it was a year ago but was still far too high.

"Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That's still 10,000 too many and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives. But we have come a long way. We are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency," the WHO chief said during the press conference which was held on Wednesday.

COVID Origins:

The WHO has received reports of about 650 million confirmed Covid cases and more than 6.6 million fatalities, while the UN health agency admitted that this will be a vast undercount. Tedros stated that in order to stop the Covid emergency, which has upended economies and left millions with chronic symptoms, the world must first understand how the pandemic began.

The first cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. "We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies that we have requested, to better understand the origins of this virus. All hypotheses remain on the table, "Tedros, quoted by AFP said.

Mpox Declining:

WHO Chief said the global outbreak of Mpox, which is formerly known as Monkeypox, this year had taken the globe by surprise, but, like Covid, the emergency phase will be gone in 12 months. More than 82,000 cases have been reported from 110 countries, although the mortality rate has remained low, with 65 deaths.

"Thankfully, the number of weekly reported cases has declined more than 90 per cent since I declared a PHEIC in July. If the current trend continues, we're hopeful that next year we'll also be able to declare an end to this emergency," Tedros said.