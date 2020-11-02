Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he has gone into self-quarantine in line with WHO protocols after he came in contact with someone who tested Covid-19 positive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has self-isolated himself after he was identified as a contact of someone who has tested coronavirus positive. Tedros took to Twitter to announce the news of his self-quarantine but stressed he didn't have any symptoms of the virus. He also said that he will continue to work from home.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet. "I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," he said.

The WHO chief said that it was important everybody followed health guidelines to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. "It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance....this is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," he added.

Tedros has been a key figure in the fight against coronavirus. He led WHO's efforts to contain the disease and develop protocols to contain the disease.

Coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has now spread across the world. Almost every region has reported cases of coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.6 crore people and killed over 1.2 million globally. The US and India are the two worst-hit countries of coronavirus.

According to the government data, India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload past 82.29 lakh. The total deaths due to coronavirus in India has reached 1,22,607 with 496 in the last 24 hours.

