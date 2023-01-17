WHO Asks China To 'Monitor Excess Mortalities' After 60,000 Covid Deaths Recorded In A Month

WHO has asked China to monitor excess mortality there in view of the rising Covid deaths.

China should monitor excess mortality due to Covid-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases in the country, World Health Organisation said amid the alarming surge in new Covid infections and deaths in the country since it lifted its Zero-Covid policy and eased restrictions.

On Saturday, China informed that nearly 60,000 people have died due to a fatal Covid outbreak in one month after it lifted the stringent restrictions. This number is a huge leap from earlier figures released by China before facing international criticism from several quarters over its Covid-19 data.

"WHO recommends the monitoring of excess mortality, which provides us with a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of Covid-19," the U.N. agency was quoted as saying by Reuters upon being asked about China. "This is especially important during periods of surges when the health system is severely constrained," it said.

The global health watchdog also informed that there was no fixed time for another meeting with Chinese officials after its director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, China’s director of the National Health Commission over the weekend. WHO, however, said that it would continue to work with China to provide advice and support.

WHO on Saturday informed that the Chinese authorities have provided it with information on hospital deaths and outpatient care that allowed for an enhanced understanding of the situation. This follows WHO’s serious criticism of Beijing for not providing data about the real scale of the outbreak.

China’s decision to reveal more data can be attributed to “WHO’s prodding”, Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law in Washington, DC, was quoted by Reuters saying. "Getting more accurate death tolls is refreshing," he said, cautioning, "But it would be even more important to get full GSD (genetic sequence data) of circulating virus in China. That's the really big global concern".

(With agency inputs)