US Presidential Elections 2020: Along with a hefty $400,000 salary in office, he also gets access to the palatial White House and many others things.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The quest for presidentship in the United States has reached its summit and it seems like US Democrat Joe Biden is all set to take over the baton from Donald Trump at the White House.

While being the president of the United States is the most prestigious thing in itself, this also comes with a host of benefits and luxuries. Along with a hefty $400,000 (approx Rs 3 crore) salary in office, he also gets access to the palatial White House and many others things. Let’s take a look at some of the perks enjoyed by a US president:

White House: Built in 1800, the official residence of the US President is a six-storey grandiose that has 132 rooms and has a total area of 55,000 square feet. It also has a swimming pool, a tennis court and a family movie theatre.

Blair House: Situated diagonally across the street from the White House, Blair House is the president’s guesthouse since 1942. Larger than the White House - more than 70,000 sq ft - it has as many as 119 rooms, which include over 20 bedrooms for guests and staff, 35 bathrooms, a gym, hair salon and much more.

Camp David: Camp David, formally known as the Naval Support Facility Thurmont, is the President’s country residence. Tucked in the mountains of Maryland, the 128-acre estate has offered Presidents an opportunity for solitude and tranquility, as well as an ideal place to host foreign leaders.

Air Force One: Air Force One is used to describe any Air Force aircraft carrying the President — but since the middle of the 20th century, it has been standard practice to refer to specific planes that are equipped to transport the Commander-in-Chief. Today, this name refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, which carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000.

Capable of refueling midair, Air Force One has unlimited range and can carry the President wherever he needs to travel. The on board electronics are hardened to protect against an electromagnetic pulse, and Air Force One is equipped with advanced secure communications equipment, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command center in the event of an attack

Marine One: The official chopper of the US President which flies with as many as five identical choppers due to security reasons. Equipped with anti-missile systems, it can carry out rescue operations and fly at more than 150 miles per hour even if the engine fails.

The Beast: The Limousine in which the US President is considered the safest car in the world. Sporting armoured-plated doors, they also form a 100 per cent seal when closed ensuring that the occupants are safe in case of a chemical attack. It also has an oxygen supply, fire fighting system and a blood bank.

Whopping Salary: The US President earns USD 4,00,000 salary while in office which is taxable. Besides this, he also gets USD 19,000 entertainment allowance, USD 50,000 yearly expense allowance and USD 1,00,000 as non-taxable travel allowance.

Post-retirement, they are entitled to a hefty pension of USD 2,00,000. Besides this, the widow of a former president is also entitles to an yearly allowance of USD 2,00,000.

(With inputs from official website of White House)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta