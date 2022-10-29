'Where Is Nancy': Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband With Hammer Was Looking For Her

An intruder demanding to see US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked her husband with a hammer during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday, officials said. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands.

The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Authorities were still investigating a motive for the predawn attack, which was witnessed and interrupted by police officers dispatched to the Pelosi home, he said.

The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in the constitutional line of succession to the US presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault. CNN reported that Paul Pelosi had called emergency 911 and spoke in "code," not saying directly that he was under attack but leading the dispatcher to the conclusion that something was wrong.

'Where Is Nancy?'

The intruder shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before attacking her husband, CNN and The Washington Post both reported, citing unnamed sources. A statement from Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said her husband had been attacked "by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker."

In recent posts on several websites, an internet user named "daviddepape" expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon. The posts include references to "satanic paedophilia," anti-Semitic tropes and criticism of women, transgender people and censorship by tech companies. However, it was not yet confirmed that the account belongs to the attacker.

It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-story red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighbourhood. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house. Streets around the residence were closed off following the attack, which occurred less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and US Senate is at stake.

Scott said police were called to the house at 2:27 a.m. Pacific time (0927 GMT), where they encountered Depape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer before Depape pulled the hammer away and attacked Pelosi. Police officers tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to a hospital for treatment, he said.

President Joe Biden called Pelosi to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also said he reached out to Pelosi, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the attack.

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and San Francisco police on the investigation. New York City police warned on Thursday that extremists could target politicians, political events and polling sites ahead of the midterm elections.