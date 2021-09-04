London (UK) | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in history, leaked documents have revealed how the British government is planning to hold the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II if she dies. The documents, which were leaked to US-headquartered news organisation 'Politico', have revealed about the operations that will be launched in the hours and days if Queen Elizabeth II dies.



The documents have revealed the details of what will happen under the codename "Operation London Bridge" that has been referred as "D Day" if the Queen of England dies, reported news agency PTI.



The documents state that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, will be buried 10 days after her death and her son Prince Charles, next in line to the throne, will embark on a tour of the United Kingdom (UK) before the burial takes place.



The plans further revealed that the coffin will be kept in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament, with authorities anticipating hundreds of thousands of people to descend on London. Due to this, a vast security operation has been planned to tackle the prodigious crowd and travel chaos that is expected to take place at her funeral.



In this regard, a memo has warned that London could be stretched to breaking point as thousands of people will rush towards the UK capital.



5 Main points from the leaked 'Operation London Bridge' documents:



* According to the news organisation Politico, a spontaneous service may take place after Queen Elizabeth II's death and the new King will take a tour to the four nations of the United Kingdom.



* The monarch and the British prime minister are said to be in an agreement that the day of her state funeral will be declared as the day of national mourning.



* It is believed that the day will be a holiday, however, the information is not described in the leaked documents.



* On the other hand, the Buckingham Palace officials have declined to make any official comments over the matter.



* Back in the year 2017, a renowned British Daily, The Guardian’ published a lengthy article divulging about Operation London Bridge which covered the aspect that how the new -king Charles will be proclaimed at St James’s Palace amid visiting royalty.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen