'Unite Behind...': What Rishi Sunak Said After Defeat In British PM Race

Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin former British Chancellor, on Monday asked the members of the Conservative Party to unite behind the newly-appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Liz Truss. Taking to Twitter, the 42-year-old also thanked everyone who voted for him in the British PM race.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I've said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said in his tweet.

Truss, 47, on Monday defeated Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister. She polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak's 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent, with 654 rejected ballots from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters.

She is the third female British Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential," Truss tweeted after her victory.

RISHI SUNAK WON'T BE A PART OF THE NEW TRUSS CABINET

According to a report by Guardian, Truss will not include Sunak in her new cabinet. Interestingly, Sunak had earlier said that he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss, reiterating a suggestion he made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign following Johnson's resignation.

"It is just not something I'm thinking about," Sunak told the BBC when asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Truss. He also said that he plans to stay on as a member of Parliament and continue to work for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the Guardian report also said that Thérèse Coffey, the current work and pensions minister, was expected to become the country's Health Secretary in Truss's new government.