What Is Patriot Missile System That Russia Is Confident Of Destroying In Ukraine| Explained

AMID the ongoing armed tussle between Russia and Ukraine for the past one year, the Russian President said on Friday that the Patriot is outdated and the country's missile will be able to shoot it down. "The Patriot air defence is outdated. An antidote will always be found … Russia will knock down the Patriot system," he declared on Thursday.

The USA has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package just before the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Surface-to-air missiles such as the Patriot are also included.

What is a Patriot Missile?

The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a surface-to-air guided missile system that can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and also shorter-range ballistic missiles. Deployed for the first time in the 1980s, each battery of the Patriot consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each, a ground radar, a control station, and a generator.

The Patriot system "is one of the most widely operated and reliable and proven air missile defense systems out there," and the theater ballistic missile defense capability could help defend Ukraine against Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles, said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as quoted by AP.

A total of 240 Patriot systems have been built by Raytheon and are being used by 18 countries, including the USA.

What role will Patriot play in helping Ukraine?

As Ukraine faces continuous threats from Russia, the Patriot can help the country face them in a better way. The country has already said that it needs more air defence systems to protect it from drones and strikes by Russian forces.

The Patriot system is designed to intercept threats like aircraft and ballistic missiles, but it can also fight against "kamikaze" drones, which are used by Russian forces to hit key infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, U.S. officials have said that the system will arrive in Germany, where the Ukrainian forces will be trained to use it. The training will take a few months post which Ukraine will have to decide how and where to deploy the system withourt it being destroyed by the forces.

How much will it cost?

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, a newly produced single battery costs over $1 billion, with $400 million for the system and $690 million for the missiles in the battery.

