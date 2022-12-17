What Is Doxxing, Elon Musk's Charge On Journalists And How Twitter Aims To Curb It With New Policy | Explained

TWITTER CEO Elon Musk on Saturday reinstated the suspended accounts of half a dozen of journalists after a massive global backlash over the suspension. Musk, earlier this week, suspended the Twitter accounts of journalists from top US media houses including The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN accusing them of "doxxing". Musk accused the journalist of revealing his real-time location.

On Wednesday, Musk warned Twitter users, "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing is an act of gathering private or identifying information about someone and releasing it online via the internet without the consent of the person to threaten, harass, shame or take revenge. This contentious tactic has been used against those who hold conflicting political views with the intent to harass them. Most often, celebrities and prominent political figures have been doxxed which affected their real life.

Doxxing includes revealing the private information of any individual which includes personal contact number, address, workplace, and financial information of an individual. Sometimes it can take shape of repeated online harassment, abuse and death threats.

Also, journalistic reports especially posted on popular but anonymous accounts is a part of doxxing. Because of doxxing, Twitter has also made some changes in its policies. Twitter’s new policy now restricts sharing of live locations on the microblogging site due to “serious safety and security risks.”

Twitter’s new policy to identify information to be considered as doxxing

- According to Twitter’s new policy, the Home address of users or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private comes undergoing.



- Doxxing is also considered an act of publicly disclosing information about a person's location that is directly shared on Twitter, including information shared directly through links to third-party URLs of travel routes, actual physical location, or other identifying information that could reveal a person's location.



- Twitter also says that threatening someone to expose their personal information that could hack the user’s account and asking for “or offering a bounty or financial reward in exchange for posting someone’s private information” is also restricted.



- Issuing of identity documents which includes national identity numbers, government-issued IDs and social security is not allowed.



- Revealing bank account details, credit card details and other financial information is prohibited.



- Other private information, including biometric data or medical records not allowed.



- Uploading media on the social platform without the approval of the user’s account is also prohibited.