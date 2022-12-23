What Is A Bomb Cyclone, The Winter Storm Causing Heavy Snow And Intense Winds In America? | Explained

AHEAD of the holiday weekend, a deadly winter storm with temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit caused Christmas travel chaos in the United States on Thursday.

An Arctic blast leading to extreme cold, heavy snow, and intense wind across the country has disrupted travel at one of the busiest times of the year. A huge cold front has swept down from the Arctic and took freezing hold of the middle of the country. President Joe Biden issued a warning on Friday to Americans planning to travel to see family or friends to leave as soon as possible because a winter storm is on its way. The storm is likely to worsen into a "once-in-a-generation" phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone as it gains strength.

What is a "bomb cyclone"?

Also known as explosive cyclogenesis, a bomb cyclone is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when the atmospheric pressure falls rapidly—at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. This rapid drop in pressure, when accompanied by strong winds, can lead to severe weather, strong winds, and thunderstorms. The air pressure is a measurement of the force exerted by the weight of the atmosphere. It means that the stronger the storm, the lower the pressure.

The formation of a bomb cyclone takes place when the air of different air masses comes together and creates a cloud, lowering the air pressure and forming a storm anticlockwise around the low-pressure area. It brings heavy precipitation, such as snow or rain, depending on the temperature of the region of its occurrence.

Usually, these cyclones are associated with the winter months. However, they can also occur during other months as well.

How long will it last?

This weather system is expected to bring some extensive "weather whiplash," said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

According to experts, the cold is not going to last for long. However, the temperature will be low for a week, but shortly after Christmas, it will start to rise again.