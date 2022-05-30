Kathmandu | Jagran News Desk: Preliminary investigation into the Tara Air plane crash in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday has revealed that the accident was caused due to inclement weather. The Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane, with 22 people on board including 4 Indians, went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of Nepal minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

The probe into the crash is being carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). Preliminary investigation revealed that the aircraft had crashed into the mountains after it swerved to the right, instead of turning to the left due to inclement weather, CAAN Director-General Pradeep Adhikari said during a meeting of the International Committee of the Parliament on Monday.

The plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

The Nepal government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash, officials said.

The wreckage of the airplane was found on Monday morning at the Sanusare cliff at Thasang rural municipality-2 of Mustang district.

The crash site is situated at a distance of eight nautical miles from the Jomsom Airport.

So far 21 bodies have been retrieved from the crash site. The condition of a few bodies recovered from the site is so bad that they are completely unrecognizable. Only one body is still missing and the search operation is still on to find it.

The plane was headed to Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site that lies about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara - usually a 20-minute flight. But the aircraft lost contact with the Pokhara control tower five minutes before it was due to land, airline officials said.

The crash site is close to Nepal's border with China, in a region where Mount Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh-highest peak at 8,167 metres (26,795 feet), is located.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft first flew 43 years ago.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta