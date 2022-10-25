What Are D*rty Bombs And Why They Have Become A Hot Topic Amid Russia-Ukraine War

RUSSIA has been continuing to draw global attention after it accused Ukraine of planning to use "d*rty bombs" as a propaganda tool against Moscow. Meanwhile, western countries have dismissed the claim and said the allegations are “false”.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday, spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reaffirmed the US support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression and atrocities.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Secretary reaffirmed enduring U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, atrocities, and rhetoric surrounding so-called "d*rty bombs" in Ukraine," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, as quoted by ANI said.

What Are D*rty Bombs And How They Are Used?

A d*rty bomb is made up of radioactive powder or pellets mixed in with explosives like dynamite. It also contains uranium which is scattered through the air when its explosive detonates. When the dynamite or other explosives are set off, the blast carries radioactive material into the surrounding area.

However, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a “d*rty bomb works” cannot create an atomic blast. Instead, a bomb uses dynamite or other explosives to scatter radioactive dust, smoke, or other material in order to cause radioactive contamination.

What Russia has said?

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu spoke to defence ministers of the UK, the US and France to warn about the 'dirty bomb' threat posed by Ukraine.

Russia also asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to do everything he can to prevent Ukraine from carrying out its "d*rty bomb" provocation.

"We call on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to do everything in his power to prevent this heinous crime from happening," the letter reads. "We will regard the use of the `d*rty bomb' by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said in a letter seen by TASS.