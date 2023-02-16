Websites Of Several German Airports Down, Day After Lufthansa IT Failure; Hacking Suspected

Day after Lufthansa airlines flights were delayed and cancelled over IT system failure, several airports in Germany reported disruption in their websites on Thursday. A hacker attack was suspected to have caused the internet sites to become unreachable, reported German news agency dpa. However, there was no direct impact reported on flight operations or the country's air traffic, the agency said.

In southern Germany, Nuremberg Airport said its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.

In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport's internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.

Germany's air traffic control agency said on Wednesday that it was diverting all flights away from the Frankfurt airport after a problem with Lufthansa's computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline.

Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline's flights.

Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, confirmed that the IT outage was caused by construction works in the Frankfurt region.

