Highlighting the conversation of US State Secretary Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ned Price said that the US and India's comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States on Tuesday (local time) described India as one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region and said that it welcomes India's emergence as a leading global power. The Biden administration also hailed India's role as the net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region. We cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues, including defence, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, environment, health, education, technology, agriculture, space and oceans and that list is not exhaustive," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The United States also welcomed India's tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member and said that India remains to be the largest trading partner of the United States with bilateral trade reaching a new high of USD 146 Billion in 2019.

Highlighting the conversation of US State Secretary Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ned Price said that the US and India's comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted. He said that both countries will continue to deepen their relations on many fronts.

"Secretary Blinken today spoke with his Indian counterpart Foreign Minister Jaishankar. I think I would start by saying that the US-India comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted. We will continue to engage at the highest levels of our government to deepen cooperation on many fronts and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue," Price said.

Speaking on India-China talks on border dispute, after the last year's standoff, Price said, "We are closely monitoring the situation. We know the ongoing talks between governments of India and China and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes." He further commented that the US is concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan