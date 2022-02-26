'We shall name her freedom', said Ukraine's Foreign Ministry as Mia was born in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on Friday evening | Twitter/@HopkoHanna

Kyiv | Jagran Trending Desk: Ukraine is witnessing some of its worst nightmares with Russian invasion on its soil, with capital Kyiv consistently under attack by the Russian troops, both from air and the ground. Amid the chaos of war and struggle to keep the resilience alive, people in a bomb shelter in Kyiv found a reason to joy as a 23-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl, named Mia. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that they shall name them Freedom too.

On Thursday, when Russian invasion began and the bomb sirens shook the capital city of Kyiv, the woman’s baby was due. She took refuge in a shelter in an underground metro station in the city.

First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks… We shall call her Freedom! 💛💙 Believe in Ukraine, #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gyV7l2y9K1 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022

At around 6 PM on Friday evening as per the local time, as woman began screaming in labour pains, Kyiv police and common Ukrainians rushed to help. An officer Mykola Shlapak told mediapersons helped her deliver the baby, Mia, just before 8.30 pm and also called an ambulance, which took both of them to hospital. They both are said to be doing well now.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to share the happy news on Saturday. “First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks We shall call her Freedom!”

The news of the delivery was also shared by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko. She said, "Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv. Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving."

🇺🇦 Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv. Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving. When Putin kills Ukrainians we call mothers of Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia war in Ukraine . We defend lives and humanity ! pic.twitter.com/qsBDcfc1Q9 — Hanna Hopko (@HopkoHanna) February 25, 2022

The birth of this child in these desperate times has evoked touching response from several people.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma