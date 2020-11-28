In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran issued a warning to the US and Israel for their "adventuristic" steps and stressed that it "reserves the right to defend itself".

Tehran (Iran) | Jagran News Desk: Iran on Saturday slammed Israel for the alleged killing of its prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and said that there are "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" in the assassination.

In a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran issued a warning to the United States (US) and Israel for their "adventuristic" steps and stressed that it "reserves the right to defend itself".

"Warning against any adventuristic measures by the United States and Israel against my country, particularly during the remaining period of the current administration of the United States in office, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its rights to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests," Iran said in its letter, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanon movement, has said that Tehran will be the one to respond to the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, saying the assassination was part of a war on Iran and the region.

"We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this crime is in the hands of those concerned in Iran," said Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, as reported by Reuters.

A top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed on Friday along with his security officials. Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of Fakhrizadeh and called it an "act of state terror".

"Armed terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the ministry's research and innovation organisation. After a clash between the terrorists and his bodyguards, Mr Fakhrizadeh was severely injured and rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, the medical team's efforts to save him were unsuccessful and minutes ago he passed away," Iran said in a statement.

The incident is expected to increase the tensions in the middle east. Over the last few years, Iran has accused Israel for the killing of several of its nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, the US and Israel have not commented on the incident yet.

