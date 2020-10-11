On the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, its leader and North Korea's President 'Kim Jong-un' thanked his countrymen for not having fallen victim to COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation day of the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea's President 'Kim Jong-un' on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards his countrymen for ensuring their good health and for "not having fallen victim" to COVID-19.

"I thank them for their good health without any one of them having fallen victim to the malignant virus. The fact that we have defended all our people from the harmful epidemic disease sweeping the whole world can be said to be a natural duty and success of our Party. However, I am moved by this success, and as I see their healthy appearance, I can find no word other than thanks," Kim Jong-un said in his address to the nation

With not a single reported case of COVID-19, North Korea leader likened it to a great victory achieved by the people of North Korea themselves. He said that his party's priority is the life of every individual and their good health. "For our Party, the life of every one of our people is more precious than anything else, and their good health means the very existence of our Party, state and everything on this land," Kim added.

According to a Korean news agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the North Korea President on the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party. "Today, there has been a great change unprecedented in 100 years worldwide and the international and regional situations have become complicated and serious amid the spread of COVID-19," wrote Chinese President Jinping, as reported by North Korean news agency.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in China's Wuhan, has swept the whole world away. But, North Korea has claimed that it did not affect the people of their nation and they have zero cases of COVID-19.

Posted By: Srishti Goel