Joe Biden had chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, a Senator from California has created history as the first woman, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next President of the United States," Kamala Harris, the US Vice President-elect told President-elect Joe Biden when she first called him to congratulate on his victory in the US Presidential elections 2020. Harris shared the video of her phone conversation with Joe Biden soon after he was declared the winner.

Joe Biden on Saturday defeated Donald Trump to become the President-elect of the United States. He was declared the winner after overtaking Trump in Pennsylvania, a state that gave him more than enough electoral college seats to become the President-elect.

Biden had chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, a Senator from California has created history as the first woman, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.

Who is Kamala Harris? A brief profile

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father. When she was five, her parents divorced she and her sister Maya were raised by her Hindu mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a doctor and civil rights activist.

Shyamala's father and Kamala's maternal grandfather PV Gopalan hailed from Thulasendrapuram village of Tamil Nadu. He was a diplomat. In her biography, Kamala said that Gopalan had a great influence on her when she was a child.

Kamala grew up with her mother and joined her on many visits to India. Although she embraces her mother's Indian Hindu heritage, she says that her mother adopted Oakland's black culture, which immersed her and her sister Maya within it.

I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible," she said in her victory speech.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma