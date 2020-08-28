Tsar Bomba is believed to be at least 3,333 times as destructive as the atomic bomb that wreaked havoc in Japan’s Hiroshima in 1945.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy agency, recently released a new documentary featuring a 40-minute-long declassified footage of the world’s most powerful hydrogen bomb.

Dubbed as Tsar Bomba or Tsar’s bomb, the thermonuclear explosive was set off on October 30, 1961 by the Soviet Union, and is believed to be at least 3,333 times as destructive as the atomic bomb that wreaked havoc in Japan’s Hiroshima in 1945, the New York Times reported.

The explosive force of Tsar Bomba was 50 megatons, or the equivalent of 50 million tons of conventional explosive, far more powerful than the 15 megaton weapon set off by the United States in 1954 in its largest hydrogen bomb blast.

Tsar Bomba was first tested over Novaya Zemlya, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The documentary titled ‘Top Secret: Test of a clean hydrogen bomb with a yield of 50 megatons’ shows how the bomb was built and carried to the testing centre before it caused the largest explosion on record.

This is the first time that the entire test explosion has been shown in a video in vivid detail. Earlier, visual evidence of the explosion was limited which comprised of a few low-quality images and videos.

In fact, the bomb was so powerful that it was believed to have been too big to use in war. According to a BBC report, the bomb was 26 feet long and weighed more than 27 tonnes. It closely resembled the American ‘Little Boy’ and ‘Fat Man’ atomic bombs, used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

‘Tsar Bomba’ was known by a variety of names in the Soviet Union — Project 27000, Product Code 202, RDS-220, and Kuzinka Mat (Kuzka’s Mother). It was developed as part of a programme known as ‘izdeliye 202’.

