Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Goof-Up With Headphones During Meet With Putin

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became a laughing stock among social media users after he was seen struggling with headphones during bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The video shared by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA shows Putin laughing as Shehbaz struggles with the headphones. The video was also shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It also showed that Shehbaz was asking an aide for help, however even after the aide's assistance, his headphones dropped once again.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

A PTI member said that Shehbaz is a "constant embarrassment" for Pakistan. Another picture shared by Qasim Khan Suri, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Balochistan's Provincial President of PTI took a dig at Shehbaz's delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who were "sitting idly like a beggar."

لیکن تصویر میں تو ایک فریق نوٹ لکھ رہا ہے اور دوسرا نکموں کی طرح بیکار بیٹھا ہوا ہے، لگتا تو یہی ہے کہ بیکار بیٹھا ہوا فریق بغیر کوئی کام کیے ہوئے یہاں بھی کسی بھیک کے اعلان کے انتظار میں ہے۔ https://t.co/dDaNp2ZchB pic.twitter.com/3yzIEpzshm — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) September 15, 2022

He made the statement after Shehbaz tweeted, "It was a long but productive day in Samarkand. In my meetings with leaders of our friendly countries, we agreed on enhancing trade & investment. I explained the flood ravages due to climate change. Food & energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda."

In response, Suri tweeted, "But in the picture, one party is writing a note and the other is sitting idly like a beggar."

President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The high-level meeting came after the prime minister reached the Uzbekistan capital to attend the annual meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) during a two-day visit -- from September 15 to 16.