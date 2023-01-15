Watch: Moments Before Nepal's Deadliest Plane Crash In Pokhara Captured On Camera; Now Viral

As many as 40 bodies have been recovered so far from crash site (Image-Videograb/Twitter)

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday after a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years. While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

The aircraft which crashed on the runway at the Pokhara airport in Nepal had 68 passengers on board 53 Nepali, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 1 Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 person from Argentina and a French national in the aircraft, the Airport authority said.

Now, footage has emerged that is doing round, it shows moments before the 72-seater passenger flight in Nepal crashed. In the video, the flight can be seen flying near the Pokhara Airport, however, in just a few seconds it can be seen coming down and crashing.

Watch the video here:

Video of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines🇳🇵 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines pic.twitter.com/hk12Edlvpf — Aerowanderer (@aerowanderer) January 15, 2023

Hundreds of rescue workers continued to scour the hillside site where the plane of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines, flying from the capital Kathmandu, went down.

Watch:

#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

After the incident, "Rescue operations are on," said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash. He expressed sadness over the crash and directed the Home Ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

Taking to Twitter, the office of the Prime Minister of Nepal expressed grief and tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue."