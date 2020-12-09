British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday addressed an unrelated matter in Parliament when urged by a Labour MP to convey his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi his "anxieties and hopes" for a speedy resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest in New Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an embarrassing gaffe, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday addressed an unrelated matter in Parliament when urged by a Labour MP to convey his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi his "anxieties and hopes" for a speedy resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest in New Delhi.

Speaking during the Question Session at the House of Commons, Johnson seemed to confuse farmers' protests with India-Pakistan dispute and reiterated his government's stance that the two neighbouring nations should settle their issues bilaterally.

"Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers. However, it was heart-warming to see those very farmers feeding those forces who had been ordered to beat or suppress them. What indomitable spirit and it takes a special kind of power to do that," said Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Desai.

"So, will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister our heartfelt anxieties, out hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree to that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest," questioned Desai, who was one the 36 British MPs to write letter to British Foreign Secretary over Farmers' protest.

Responding to the same, Johnson said that these are pre-eminent matters for India and Pakistan to settle.

"Our view is that of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point," Johnson said.

The moment was shared by Desai on his official twitter handle.

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020.



Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully.



But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

Since the past 14 days, Farmers are protesting against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Central government in the last monsoon season of Parliament.

