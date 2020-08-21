Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, several world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prince Charles have been seen opting the Indian style of greeting over the handshake to avoid infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron greeted each other with a traditional Indian 'Namaste' when they met on Thursday at the latter's summer residence in Paris to discuss several pressing issues concerning Europe.

Macron shared a video on Twitter, showing him welcoming the German Chancellor at his residence with folded hands. Merkel reciprocated by switching to namaste too. Watch the video here.

Willkommen im Fort de Brégançon, liebe Angela! pic.twitter.com/lv8yKm6wWV — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 20, 2020

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a number of pressing issues concerning Europe, including the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the situation in Lebanon and Belarus.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, several world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prince Charles have been seen opting the Indian style of greeting over the handshake to avoid infection.

Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to endorse Namaste. "Just avoid shaking hands as I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like shalom, but find a way, any way of not shaking hands."



In his address at the India Global Week 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the trend saying, “You would have seen Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting. The pandemic has also seen the universal appeal of yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicine world over. India’s ancient culture and universal peaceful ethos are its strength.”

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has infected over 22 million people across the world, including 28 lakh in India. The cases are surging at an alarming rate in India and nearly 54,000 people have lost their lives since the outbreak of the pandemic.

