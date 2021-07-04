According to Reuters, the company's four most important sources said the fire which started in an undersea pipeline connects to the surface at Pemex's flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development.

Mexico City | Jagran News Desk: In what caught the eyes of several environmentalists across the world, a ring of fire erupted on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula region on Friday. The fire was caused because of a gas leak in an underwater pipeline. The footage of the fire erupting on the surface of the ocean went viral naming it "eye of fire".

Several videos of the fire have gone viral on social media where officials can be seeing trying to control the fire. Media reports suggest that it took over five hours to fully extinguish the fire.

It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out. pic.twitter.com/VRcBmLGPsg — Liam Young (@liamyoung) July 2, 2021

According to Reuters, the company's four most important sources said the fire which started in an undersea pipeline connects to the surface at Pemex's flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development. It also said that an investigation will be conducted to know how the fire erupted.

"The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains," Reuters quoted company sources as saying.

The company also stated that no injuries were reported and no harm was caused in the project's production form. On Friday morning at 5: 15 am, the flame from the fire started igniting and by then the gas started to leak, and by 10:30 am the fire was controlled completely.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico's oil safety regulator ASEA took to his Instagram and wrote "did not generate any spill." Although, he did not give a fair explanation about what was burning on the water's surface.

Ku Maloob Zaap is said to be Pemex's biggest producer of crude oil. The company has an output of 40 per cent of its nearly 1.7 million barrels. Meanwhile, due to the accident the company had to shut the valves of the 12-inch-diameter pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen