New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Afghan senator Narender Singh Khalsa, who was brought back to India in an Indian Air force special flight on Sunday, broke down over the situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan and said that everything that was built in the last 20 years has ended.



"I feel like crying... Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he told reporters at the Hindon airbase near Delhi.

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP #NarenderSinghKhalsa breaks down as he reaches India from #Kabul



"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV pic.twitter.com/I7mil1VYyd — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 22, 2021



India on Sunday evacuated 168 people -- including 107 Indian nationals -- from Kabul in the C-17 Globemaster aircraft. All passengers arriving from Kabul will first undergo the mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR test and then they will be allowed to leave the airport, the officials said.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) estimates that approximately 400 Indians are stuck in Afghanistan. India has been granted permission to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan, government sources said.



The permission was given by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces that have been controlling the flight operation from Kabul's international airport. The extremist group Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital on August 15 and seized control.



Fearing the Taliban's rule, lakhs of Afghans were seen rushing towards Kabul's international airport to escape the country. Several viral videos emerged on the surface of the internet where people were seen clung to the US C-17 Globemaster plane.



The MEA has stated that the Centre is focused to ensure the safe return of all the Indians who are stranded in Afghanistan. The MEA further added that the main concern for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational circumstances of the Kabul airport.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen