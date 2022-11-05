'Was Able To Light Diwali Diyas': Rishi Sunak Speaks of Pride At Being UK's First Hindu PM

Sunak also said that he never considered dropping out of the leadership contest to make way for Johnson

PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak spoke of his pride at becoming the first prime minister of colour in the UK. Sunak, an observant Hindu, said that him assuming the top post of the country said something about Britain's diversity.

"As chancellor I was able to light my Diwali diyas (lamps) on the steps of Downing Street. It said something wonderful about our country that that was possible, but also that it wasn't a big deal.

"It was in a sense gosh, this is great, but also that's just Britain," he told The Times newspaper.

In an interview that was released on Saturday (November 5), Sunak revealed that he declined to make way for former prime minister Boris Johnson when he was trying to make a comeback after Liz Truss quit. He claimed to be convinced that, as a former finance minister, he was qualified to guide the nation through a crisis brought on by rising living costs.

Sunak also said that he never considered dropping out of the leadership contest to make way for Johnson. He didn't even favour a "joint ticket" with his former boss.

"I was very clear with him about the fact I had strong support from colleagues in parliament, and I thought I was the best person to do the job," he said.

The 42-year-old Sunak won the race to replace Liz Truss as Leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, the same day Hindus celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali.

"It was obviously marvellous. It meant a lot of things to a lot of people," said Sunak, who as Johnson's finance minister would lay out traditional Diwali decorations on the doorstep of his official residence at 11 Downing Street.

"Hopefully it's a source of collective pride across the country," he added.

Sunak's grandparents were from Punjab in northern India and immigrated to Britain in the 1960s via eastern Africa.