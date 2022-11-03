'Wanted To Kill Imran Khan For Misleading People': Former Pak PM's Attacker Arrested

AFTER police arrested the suspect who shot Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI's long march, the accused said that he wanted to kill PTI chairman because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.

On being asked about why the attacker committed the heinous crime, he said, "Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."

He further informed that he was conspiring against the ex-PM from the day he started his long march from Lahore. "I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," as per a video of the shooter shared on social media.

🚨I wanted to kill Imran Khan only, attacker told Media. pic.twitter.com/1EaE1o7q6h — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Responding to if there were more people along with him in this conspiracy he said that he had done it alone. "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."

reportedly, Imran Khan was shot near his container in Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province during his long march against the ruling coalition. However, his condition is now stable.

Omar Ayub Khan, Additional General Secretary PTI gave an update on Imran Khan's health posting a tweet and saying that he is being operated upon in Shaukat Khanum Emergency in Lahore. "Doctors will brief after the operation Inshallah. Prayers are needed for the complete and speedy recovery of Khan Sb and all our injured colleagues."

According to the Punjab police, as many as seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz, reported Dawn.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has appealed to the police to immediately cordon off the crime scene and seal Imran Khan's container for investigation purposes.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed Interior Minister to an immediate report on the incident. Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister to an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI chairman and other injured people."

(With inputs from ANI)