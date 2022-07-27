'Soldiers Dying Everyday': Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wife Olena Trolled For Vogue Photoshoot As Russia-Ukraine War Rages On

While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage in eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska recently took their time out to pose for a Vogue photoshoot for a cover story. The two were also interviewed by the Vogue team, in which they discussed their marriage, and leading a life without their children because of the ongoing conflict.

"As the war in Ukraine enters a critical new phase, the country's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has become a key player—a frontline diplomat and the face of her nation's emotional toll," the Vogue said while sharing an image from the shoot on Instagram.

While Zelenskyy has been widely hailed by the global community for his leading his country from the front during the Russia-Ukraine war, his image with Vogue didn't go well with the netizens, who slammed him for posing for the picture amid the conflict.

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting#Russia #Ukraine #إمبراطورية_الاكاذيب pic.twitter.com/PoTXbkaEV4 — الدب 🇷🇺 الروسي 🤜 (@DJALALKORIBAA) July 27, 2022

A netizen, who goes by the name @DJALALKORIBAA, said on Twitter that while Ukrainian soldiers are "dying every day", Zelenskyy is busy with a shoot with Vogue.

Another Twitter user, with a username of @MrDavidAngelo, called Zelenskyy a "fraud", saying "I swear to god what are we doing here I'm not risking WWIII for a Vogue shoot."

Zelensky is such a fraud I swear to god what are we doing here I'm not risking WWIII for a Vogue shoot pic.twitter.com/G1TcT0pYkG — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) July 27, 2022

Another user said, "During a way, you either shoot your opponent or get shot... by Vogue". Meanwhile, a user said, "Priorities. I'm sure the dudes in the trenches appreciate the effort the Zelensky's are putting into stopping the war. A Vogue cover will help, for sure. Slava Ukraini."

Nothing to see here, just #Zelensky wife taking part in a Vogue photoshoot. What else would you be doing in the middle of a "war zone"?#Ukraine #Russia https://t.co/ozm2SvHu7b — LG #rejectthereset (@lindsayLG1984) July 27, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine started in February this year. Till now, thousands of people have lost their lives while lakhs have been displaced. The US-led West is providing Ukraine with arms and ammunition, and medical aid, urging Russia to stop the war.

However, Russia has refused to stop the conflict till it achieves its goals. Amid this, Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Russia was deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose a "price terror" against Europe, and he called for more sanctions on Moscow.

"Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered - impose sanctions," he said in a late-night video address.