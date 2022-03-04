New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday accused Russia of resorting to "nuclear terror" after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine came under an attack of the Russian forces.

Ukraine alleged that Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday. The attack eventually led to a fire in the adjacent five-storey training facility. The incident provoked international condemnation of Moscow, eight days into its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces later captured the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is the largest nuclear power plan in Europe.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units," Zelenskyy said in a video message released by his office.

"This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror," he added.

The Ukraine president also accused the Russian forces of intentionally attacking the nuclear power plant.

"These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know where they are shooting," he said.

Zelenskyy also referred to the Chernobyl tragedy and its victims in the post. "For all Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for all people who know the word 'Chernobyl,' how many victims there were."

VIDEO: Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after plant attack



Zelensky accuses Moscow of wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he says invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant pic.twitter.com/2QLtHg0tyn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which took place in Soviet Ukraine, is considered the worst nuclear accident in history. It was a "global catastrophe that affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people," and had a lasting impact on the country, Zelenskyy said.

"There are 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine. If one of them blows, that's the end for everyone, that's the end of Europe," he added.

Russia, however, has refuted Ukraine's claims. The Russian defence ministry blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has voted for a probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine, setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

Thirty-two members of the Council voted in favour of the resolution brought by Ukraine, and two - Russia and Eritrea - voted against, while 13 abstained.

"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine and its delegate Evgeny Ustinov told the Council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine."

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta