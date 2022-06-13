New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Olympic gold-winning rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, who is said to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's mysterious girlfriend, was recently spotted in Sochi, making it her first public appearance since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian tyrant.

Kabaeva was seen in the Black Sea resort Sochi at a rhythmic gymnastics training camp with 28 children. Further, several media reports also claim that the 39-year-old gymnast is said to have a hidden family with the Kremlin leader. During her time in the Sochi, the gymnast did not talk about the sanctions made on her or her private life.

A video was doing rounds on the internet where Alina can be seen interacting with young gymnasts. The former gymnastic player was also seen motivating and encouraging them while distributing the medals.

Back in the month of May, Alina was sanctioned by the UK, followed by Canada and the EU.

Ever since April, this was the first time when the sports player was out in public. Alina in Sochi recorded a militaristic and patriotic TV extravaganza involving children. In order to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers from World War Two, Alina also went to Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the gymnast was accompanied by some youngsters.

During the meet with young gymnasts in Sochi, Alina told them, “I want to urge everyone not to give up - reach your goals, do not lose heart.”

Alina's appearance comes soon after a Telegram channel branded her the “invisible princess”.

For the unversed, Kabaeva occupies the top position at National Media Group, which stakes mostly all government-controlled media houses.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen