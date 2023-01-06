Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill With Cancer, Will Die Soon, Says Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head

Ukraine’s Military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill and will die soon. Without providing evidence, Budanov said he knows the Russian dictator’s death "is imminent due to an ongoing illness from cancer".

Budanov did not just stop there and also alleged that after Putin’s death, the transfer of power will see one of Russia’s cronies taking over. Budanov is the Main Intelligence Director of the Ministry of Defense in Ukraine. Budanov's claims, though unsubstantiated, came during an interview with ABC News while discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin's health.

Also Watch:

The conversation around Putin’s health started when the interviewer, Britt Clennett, asked Budanov if the Russian leader was terminally ill. Responding to his question, Ukraine’s spy head said, "Of course. He is ill long period”. Upon being asked if Putin is will die soon, Budanov answered in the affirmative saying, "I think very fast. I hope".

This is hardly the first time when rumours of Putin’s death have been in the news. The septuagenarian strong man of the world’s largest country, by land area, is apparently suffering from several ailments, including - cancer and Parkinson’s disease among others. "We think it's cancer," Budanov said, adding that "Ukraine’s intelligence knows it from human sources that are close to Putin".

Budanov was also asked what he thought would happen after Putin's death. He was asked if someone from within the Kremlin would take over and if the war in Ukraine continues. In response, Budanov said that there would in fact be a transfer of power and suggested that the next Russian leader would be one of "Putin’s cronies". "This war should be ended before [Putin] is dying," Budanov added.

A Telegram channel, General SVR, which claims to have several of the Kremlin’s insider sources, had recently said that Putin’s doctors have noted “a significant deterioration in his health and recommended that he step away from any public appearances” to rest. The Telegram channel also claimed that Putin is prone to 'frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches', as well as 'clouding of consciousness'.

Interestingly, the cancellation of a number of planned foreign trips and public engagements of Putin has fanned the fire of rumours of his poor health. Last week, on December 28, Putin cancelled a planned trip to Pskov, a city near the Estonian border. The cancellation was officially blamed on unfavourable flying conditions, even as the weather forecasts suggested the skies were clear.

Other events like a planned visit to Russia’s biggest tank plant in Nizhny Tagil in the Ural mountains and an annual appearance at the end of the year meeting of his government ministers were also cancelled. Putin also refused to proceed with his traditional December press conference, which typically sees the president speak for up to four hours and field questions from journalists and viewers.



(With Agency Inputs)