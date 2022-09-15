Vladimir Putin Survives Assassination Attempt Amid Russia-Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived assassination attempt,according to Euro Weekly News. The information was released on Wednesday, according to the General GVR Telegram channel. However,it is unknown when the attempt occurred.

The left front wheel of Putin's limousine was hit by a loud bang, according to the account on the Telegram channel, Euro Weekly reported, adding that the car was quickly driven to safety even as smoke emerged from it.

The Russian President was unharmed in the incident. According to the report, a number of arrests were made.

Rumors about Putin's health and safety have been circulating since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly revealed in 2017 that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

Other news outlets, including news.co.au, reported on the incident, claiming that Putin was returning to his official residence in a decoy motorcade due to security concerns.

"On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first es*ort car was blocked by an ambulance, the second es*ort car drove around without stopping (due to the) sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," according to an update posted on the channel as reported by the outlet.

"The head of the President's bodyguard (service) and several other people have been suspended and are in custody," the channel further claimed.

"A narrow circle of people knew about the movement of the president in this cortege, and all of them were from the presidential security service.

"After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade.

"Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were traveling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident," General SVR added.

(With Agency Inputs)