New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A recent video of Russian President Vladimir Putin from an awards ceremony at the Kremlin has once again triggered questions about his health. According to the video shared by UK's Express, Putin can be witnessed swaying back and forth, after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation.

The video shows the 69-year-old Russian President shaking his leg while standing near the podium.

Meanwhile, The New York Post dubbed the footage as alarming, saying that Putin's doctors have advised him not to make lengthy public appearances because of his unstable health.

The report came to the light after a claim regarding Putin's health was made on the Telegram channel General SVR, purportedly run by a Kremlin military source.

The account claimed that Putin appeared to become ill, and is suffering from "a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness".

The health of the Russian President has always been in focus across the world ever since the Ukraine invasion started. Rumors have been making the rounds that Putin is seriously ill.

Earlier in May 2022, a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Russian leader was recorded saying "Putin is very ill with blood cancer".

Another official from the US Director of National Intelligence also mentioned Putin's health. "Putin is definitely sick," the official told Newsweek.

Recently, an officer of Russia's FSB (Federal Security Service) also claimed that Putin "has no more than two to three years to stay alive". He was pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia's Victory Day parade in May.

According to a report in the Russian investigative outlet - The Project, Putin is also said to bathe in blood extracted from deer antlers, which are hacked off while they are growing and still full of fresh blood.

However, all the speculations around President Putin's health have been dismissed by the Russian government.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta