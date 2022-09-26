Vladimir Putin Condemns 'Inhuman Terrorist Attack' At Russian School

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday condemned the attack on a Russian school in Izhevsk as "inhuman", informed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. "President Putin deeply mourns the deaths of people, children at a school where there was a terrorist attack by a person, who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist group," a Kremlin spokesman said.

"The president wishes for the recovery of those injured as a result of this inhuman terrorist attack," he added.

Earlier today, some unidentified attacker opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk in which at least 13 people were killed including seven children. While 21 others including 14 children were injured.

The incident took place in School No.88 in the city of about 650,000 residents located in the Urals region.

"According to preliminary reports, the crime claimed the lives of 13 people, including six adults and seven young children. Fourteen people and seven kids were wounded," the investigators said.

In a statement, the Committee said the gunman died of suicide and had been wearing a ski mask and a t-shirt with Nazi symbols, RT news reported. A local MP said that "the gunman was armed with two non-lethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance".

The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated. The head of the region has announced a mourning period until Thursday.

This is not the first time, a school has been attacked in Russia, earlier in April this year, an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, according to media reports. In May 2021, nine people - including seven children - were killed after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in Russia's southwestern city of Kazan.

(With Agencies Inputs)