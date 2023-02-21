Putin Accuses West Of 'Provoking Ukraine War, Ending Dialogues'; Vows To Continue Offensive

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin On Tuesday said that Western allies “started the war” in Ukraine during his annual state of the nation address. He accused the West of developing military contingents on the border of Russia and vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the U.S.-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Russia.

He said, his address is coming at a very difficult time, a 'watershed moment of the country'. Putin in his address said, "I would like to repeat, they started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it.

He said the West was supporting "traitors" who opposed Russia's actions and thanked Russians for their "courage and resolution" in supporting what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Russian president said they were open to dialogue with the west and were available to an equal system of security, but “in response, we were getting dishonest answers” and specific actions to expand NATO and deploy new anti-missile systems in Europe.

“We did everything possible in order to resolve this problem in a peaceful way. We were patient in our negotiations to come out of this terrible conflict. However behind our backs a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs,” he said.

"The people of Ukraine themselves have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who have actually occupied this country in a political, military, and economic sense," Putin said. Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible.

Meanwhile, his much-awaited state of the nation address came a day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv unannounced.

Putin also announced support for his military and said that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.

"We all understand, I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," Putin told lawmakers in Russia's parliament.