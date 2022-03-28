New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tesla CEO, Elon Musk said he supposedly has Covid-19 again. On Monday, Elon took to his Twitter and announced that he might have caught the deadly virus of novel coronavirus again. Musk in his Tweet termed the Covid-19 as 'Virus of Theseus'.

Sharing the news, Tesla CEO wrote, "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.How many genes changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore?I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

Earlier, back in 2020, Elon had announced that he “most likely” had a moderate case of COVID-19. It was 2 years ago in November that, Tesla CEO had first tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020

He had not mentioned whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests. "A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," the Tesla CEO had written in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

Meanwhile, Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.

Posted By: Ashita Singh