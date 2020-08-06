Virologists believe that the infection can be transmitted between humans and it may have been passed on to humans by ticks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, a newly emerging infectious disease caused by tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media reported on Wednesday.

All seven people have died in the Chinese provinces of Anhui and Zhejiang. More than 37 cases of the disease were reported in the Jiangsu Province in the first half of the year. 23 others were later found to be infected in the East China’s Anhui province, PTI news agency reported, citing a report by state-run Global Times.

As per the report, a woman from Jiangsu’s capital city of Nanjing, who suffered from the virus showed onset of symptoms such as fever and coughing. The woman was discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment.

Virologists believe that the infection can be transmitted between humans and it may have been passed on to humans by ticks.

The report cited Sheng Jifang, a doctor from the first affiliated hospital under Zhejiang University, as saying that patients can pass the virus to other people via blood or mucous.

It may be noted that SFTS Virus is not a new virus. China has isolated pathogen of the virus in 2011, and it belongs to the Bunyavirus category.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja