New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop based on SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's idea has successfully trialed its first journey with two humans sitting in a pod across an airless tube at nearly a speed of 160 kilometers per hour (kmph) on Sunday afternoon.

What is Hyperloop?

The hyperloop is a high-tech way of transportation. This technology aims to make the transport faster than conventional methods but without being a burden on the environment.

The Virgin Hyperloop is founded in 2014. This high-tech transport system is based on Elon Musk's premise of levitating pods carrying humans through tubes at 1,000 kmph. It is said that it carries both people and cargo at ultra-fast speeds but without any direct emissions.

In the first test, the company’s CTO, Josh Geigel, and Director of Passenger Experience Sara Luchina were officially the first two people to have experienced the new form of ultra-fast transportation.

The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s DevLoop test track in the Nevada desert. It is 500 meters long and 3.3 meters in diameter. The company claims it conducted over 400 tests on the track before even considering putting humans in the tube.

The pod is a XP-2 Pegasus, is a scaled-down version of the 28-seater that the company is hoping to eventually roll out.

The concept was based the world's fastest magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, then made faster by speeding along inside vacuum tubes.

The Maglev train speed world record was set in 2015 when a Japanese train reached 374mph in a test run near Mount Fuji.

It is also said that Virgin Hyperpool is planning to connect Mumbai to Pune in 25 minutes. According to reports, an engineer from Pune will be one of the next set on passengers on Monday.

