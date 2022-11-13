Vintage Military Aircraft Collide Mid-Air In Dallas; A Look At Other Air Show Disasters In Past

TWO vintage planes collided mid-air and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday. In the videos that are running viral on social media, it can be seen how a fighter jet P-63 collided with the wings of a four-engine bomber Boeing B17 aircraft. Just a few seconds after this incident, the plane fell to the ground and turned into a ball of fire. Six deaths have been reported so far in this incident.

As these aircraft perform stunts very closely, there is always a high possibility of accidents in the airshow. In such a situation, even a slight mistake proves fatal.

Here is a list of airshow accidents.

Sknyliv Air Show Disaster In Ukraine

This airshow was held on July 27, 2002, in the city of Lviv, Ukraine. During the event, a Sukhoi Su-27 crashed while performing stunts. In this accident, 77 people were killed and 543 were injured. This accident can be considered one of the biggest in the history of the airshow. Around 10,000 people had gathered at that place when the incident took place. Ukraine's air force was performing stunts in the sky. During the event, an aircraft surprisingly came down very low, and this accident happened. The pilot safely left the plane in time, and the Sukhoi, turning into a ball of fire, collided with the other plane. 28 children were killed in this accident.

Germany's Ramstein Air Show Disaster

During the Ramstein airshow, which was held in August 1988, the Italian Air Force team was showing off its feat. During this, there was a tremendous collision between the planes, and in a few seconds, the planes fell to the ground as a ball of fire. The burning debris of these planes fell on the people present there, including the runway. Apart from this, it also caught the emergency medical evacuation helicopter present there. At the time when this accident happened, a large number of people had gathered at the American Ramstein Airbase in West Germany to see it. 67 people, including three pilots, were killed in this accident. Apart from this, 356 people were also seriously injured. 500 people were discharged from hospitals with minor injuries.

Golden West Sport Aviation Show Disaster

This accident took place when a plane was about to take off, killing twenty-two people present there. As the aircraft failed to take off, it fell back onto the road while crossing the runway at a speed of 240 km/hr. On September 24, 1972, it was held in Sacramento, California.Twenty-eight people were injured in the incident. However, only one shoulder and one leg bone of the pilot were broken in this accident.

National Championship Air Races Disaster

This event occurred in 2011 and killed 11 people while injuring 69 others.In what is considered the third-most traumatic airshow in American history, a P-51D Mustang racing aircraft fell victim to the accident. This aircraft was at position three in the race. Suddenly, a fault was observed in the aircraft, and the pilot failed to handle it. The plane fell to the ground at a speed of 400 mph.

Indian Air Force Day Disaster

Two people were killed and several more were hurt when a Mirage 2000 crashed at an airshow held in New Delhi during Air Force Day on October 8, 1989. The tragedy occurred when Wing Commander Ramesh Bakshi, the pilot of this aircraft, was attempting a Downward Charlie stunt. In this, the plane rotates while descending before rising. However, this is when the pilot lost control of the plane, resulting in the accident. This disaster also claimed the life of the pilot.

Other Accidents During the Airshows

Ostend Airshow Disaster 1997

Paris Air Show Disaster

Canary Islands Air Show

Airshow at RAF Syerston in 1958

Bartlesville Biplane Exposition

Redding Airshow Accident

Sattle World’s Fair Accident