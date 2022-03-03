Moscow/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: The Kremlin might declare former Ukrainian Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia in 2014, as the next President of the country once the war ends. According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, an Ukrainian media outlet, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Yanukovych to replace incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Kyiv Independent, citing a report by online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, claimed that the Kremlin might also be preparing an informational operation to help Yanukovych - who is in exile in Russia - return to power.

"Putin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president of Ukraine. Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Zelensky with the ex-president ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014," The Kyiv Independent reported.

Who is Viktor Yanukovych?

Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych served as the fourth President of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. However, he was ousted from the office in 2014 following the Ukrainian revolution. Later Yanukovych, who is known to be a pro-Russia, fled to Russia. However, reports suggest that he currently resides in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Why and how Yanukovych was ousted from the government?

In 2010, Yanukovych became the President of Ukraine after beating Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in a "free and fair" election. His initial years as President were peaceful, but protests started against him in late 2013 after he rejected a pending European Union (EU) association agreement and selected a Russian loan bailout in a bid to strengthen his ties with the Kremlin.

The protests, dubbed as 'Euromaidan' intensified at the beginning of 2014 with agitators occupying Kyiv's Independence Square. The protests turned violent with clashes erupting between the government forces and Ukrainian citizens. On February 21, 2014, Yanukovych said he has reached an agreement with opposition leaders. However, he went to Kharkiv later that day and eventually left the country for Russia via Crimea.

The next day, Yanukovych's government was voted out of power by the Ukrainian Parliament and a warrant was also issued against him for "mass killing of civilians." In 2019, he was sentenced in "absentia" to 13 years of imprisonment by a Ukrainian court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma