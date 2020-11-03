Vienna Terror Attack: Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer urged people in Vienna to remain in their houses and not visit any public place or take public transport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least two people were killed and several others, including a police officer, injured in a terrorist attack in the Austrian capital Vienna. The Vienna police said that one of the suspects was also shot dead by the police. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz termed the incident a "repulsive terror attack", which was carried out by "several suspects armed with rifles".

The police added that there had been "six different shooting locations". The terrorist attack came just hours before Austria was to re-impose a lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread. Marketplace, hotels, and restaurants were crowded as people enjoyed their final night before the lockdown.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer urged people in Vienna to remain in their houses and not visit any public place or take public transport. Emergency services were rushed to the spot to deal with the situation and all the six shooting points were cordoned off.

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and several other world leaders condemned the shooting at one of the United Nations headquarters.

"After tonight's horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, Jill and I are keeping the victims and their families in our prayers. We must all stand united against hate and violence," Biden said.

"Today’s shooting in Vienna is horrific and heartbreaking. We condemn in the strongest terms possible this act of terrorism. Our thoughts are with the people of Austria and everyone affected by this deplorable act," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest possible words and expressed his concern and solidarity with the people of Vienna.

"I'm following with grave concern the violent attacks of terror in Vienna, one of our UN HQ. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm the @UN's solidarity with the people & Government of Austria," the UN chief said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma