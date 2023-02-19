Video Of Putin Constantly Moving Legs During Meeting Again Sparks Speculations About Health | Watch

A VIDEO of Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again sparked speculations about his health condition.

The video of Putin from a meeting with Belarusian politician Alexander Lukashenko showed the Russian president continuously moving his legs and feet. It was posted from the Twitter handle of Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, along with the caption, "Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?"

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.



Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Several netizens expressed their views in the comment section. "When he's in Russia his legs are always under a table or desk and he holds the desk or a pen to hide the tremors... he's exposed in this chair so he can't hide it," wrote a user.

"This man is medically sick. Russia's losing war will most certainly expedite his worsening condition," said another. A third user said, "Looks like something is wrong."

There have been several reports about ill health of Putin ever since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Many media reports claimed that he was suffering from cancer, Parkinson's disease or both. However, Kremlin has always refuted the rumors claiming that Russian leader's health is fine.

Earlier in July 2022, after a similar video of Putin shared by United Kingdom's Express triggered questions about his health, the Central Intelligence Agency's Director (CIA) William Burns had busted all rumours saying that the Russian leader is "entirely too healthy".

The CIA Director, on being asked about the issue during a security forum in the United States said, "There are lots of rumors about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy."

Meanwhile, Putin has always been in focus across the world ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Rumours have been making the round that the Russian President is seriously ill.