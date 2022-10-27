'Very Happy There': Britain's PM Rishi Sunak And Family Choose Smaller Flat Over Official Residence

BRITISH Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family will not live in the official residence of the UK PM but in a smaller flat above No 10 Downing Street as they were "very happy there," his spokesperson has said, as reported by news agency PTI.

At the time when Sunak was chancellor to former prime minister Boris Johnson, he lived in the flat along with his wife Akshata Murty, and two daughters. The prime minister has been living in No 10 Downing Street ever since 1735, says the government's website. It has three functions - the official residence of the Prime Minister, their office, and where the prime minister entertains guests from world leaders to royalty.

While speaking about why Sunak decided to stay in his flat, the spokeswoman said, "They were very happy there," as quoted by PTI.

Notably, residential areas inside Downing Street, are generally kept away from the public eye.

Earlier in August, Sunak, in a conversation with Times newspaper had mentioned that the family would "probably just move back into the flat where we used to live, to be honest" if elected. "We have already decorated it and it's lovely," he said.

According to a report from the BBC, many predecessors including Johnson elected to live in No 11 because the four-bedroom flat there is much larger than the one above No 10.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie and their family were the first to make the switch, swapping home with the then-unmarried Gordon Brown. The Blairs turned the space into a family home, it said.

Meanwhile, the British prime minister gets an annual public grant of 30,000 pounds to spend on living quarters.

On being asked if Sunak will redecorate the place, the Prime Minister's press secretary stated, "Not that I'm aware of."

In April, Sunak shifted from Downing Street to their west London house in order to stay closer to their children's school.

While speaking about the same in an interview with the Times, Sunak mentioned that the move from Downing Street in April was because his eldest daughter was in her last term of primary school and was meant to be able to walk to school by herself every day.

It is much larger than it appears from the front, with a warren of rooms and staircases spreading from the hall with the chequered floor immediately behind the front door, the BBC report said.

Sunak, on Tuesday, was appointed as the new prime minister of the UK. The India-origin British PM received wishes and greetings from leaders globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Rishi Sunak following his election as leader of the Conservative Party and the next British Prime Minister. "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

(with inputs from agencies)