US Woman Pushes 3-Yr-Old Onto Train Tracks; Arrested | Watch

The viral video shows a woman along with her child, standing on a platform waiting for train. Moments later a woman pushes the child who falls on the tracks.

By Anushka Vats
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 05:18 PM IST
US woman pushing the child onto train tracks (Image Credits: Twitter/@MrAndyNgo)

IN A horrifying incident that took place in Oregon in the United States, a woman was captured on CCTV pushing a little girl onto train tracts.

The video was posted by Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on its website.

"Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Brianna Lace Workman, 32, was arraigned on Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Interfering with Public Transportation, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Recklessly Endangering Another Person," read the statement on the website.

Reportedly, the incident took place on the evening of December 28, Wednesday, at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland.

According to media reports, a mother and a child were waiting for a MAX train when the workman allegedly shoved the child, aged three, off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks. The child reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on their forehead after the incident," said the website.

The video shows the mother and the child standing on the platform. Moments later, the accused, who was sitting on a bench, stands-up and pushes the child.

According to the website, "The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Workman remain in custody and be held without bail."

